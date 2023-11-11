Contact Troubleshooters
Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 10 scores

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 10:

  • North Oldham - 0 , Franklin County - 58
  • St. Xavier - 14, Trinity - 38
  • Fern Creek -14 , Male - 34
  • Bethlehem - 20 , Kentucky Country Day - 42
  • Holy Cross - 20 , Campbellsville - 49
  • Butler - 0 , Atherton - 21
  • Logan County - 48 , Bardstown - 51
  • Bullitt East - 20 , Ryle - 43
  • Central - 37 , Mercer County - 0
  • Daviess County - 6 , Central Hardin - 36
  • Elizabethtown - 8 , Christian Academy Louisville - 50
  • Spencer County - 42, DeSales - 37
  • Ballard - 48 , Manual - 43
  • Fairdale - 41 , Grayson County - 22
  • Providence - 7 , Indianapolis Lutheran - 14

