Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 10 scores
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 10:
- North Oldham - 0 , Franklin County - 58
- St. Xavier - 14, Trinity - 38
- Fern Creek -14 , Male - 34
- Bethlehem - 20 , Kentucky Country Day - 42
- Holy Cross - 20 , Campbellsville - 49
- Butler - 0 , Atherton - 21
- Logan County - 48 , Bardstown - 51
- Bullitt East - 20 , Ryle - 43
- Central - 37 , Mercer County - 0
- Daviess County - 6 , Central Hardin - 36
- Elizabethtown - 8 , Christian Academy Louisville - 50
- Spencer County - 42, DeSales - 37
- Ballard - 48 , Manual - 43
- Fairdale - 41 , Grayson County - 22
- Providence - 7 , Indianapolis Lutheran - 14
