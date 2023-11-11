Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Turnovers and poor shooting lead Cards to 10-point loss to Chattanooga

Louisville fell to 1-1 with a 81-71 loss to Chattanooga Friday night. JJ Traynor had seven...
Louisville fell to 1-1 with a 81-71 loss to Chattanooga Friday night. JJ Traynor had seven points and one rebound in the loss.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was another tough loss at home for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team Friday night, falling 81-71 to Chattanooga.

The Cards entered the game 1-0 after overcoming a 48-40 halftime deficit to beat UMBC on Monday, the Cardinals shot 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from three en route to a 10-point loss to the Mocs.

The low-point came with eight minutes remaining in the game when Louisville had as many turnovers (15) as made shots.

Chattanooga’s Honor Huff led all scorers with 25 points followed by his teammate Myles Che’s 22. Tre White and Mike James each had 17 to lead UofL. Skyy Clark was the only other Cardinal in double figures with 12.

The Cardinals complete their three-game, season-opening homestand Wednesday against Coppin State before heading to New York City to take on Texas in Madison Square Garden in Sunday’s Empire Classic.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
Jamey Noel
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain

Latest News

Ramiya White.
Kentucky women’s basketball signs 6-5 center Ramiya White
Virginia running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being...
UVA player regains movement ‘in all of his extremities’ after scary injury in Cardinals’ win Thursday night
Isaac Guerendo finds nothing but open field ahead of him as he breaks a 73-yard, go-ahead...
UofL shows resiliency in Thursday night win over Virginia
FILE -Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Rich Strike, 80-1 winner of 2022 Kentucky Derby, retires