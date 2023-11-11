Turnovers and poor shooting lead Cards to 10-point loss to Chattanooga

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was another tough loss at home for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team Friday night, falling 81-71 to Chattanooga.

The Cards entered the game 1-0 after overcoming a 48-40 halftime deficit to beat UMBC on Monday, the Cardinals shot 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from three en route to a 10-point loss to the Mocs.

The low-point came with eight minutes remaining in the game when Louisville had as many turnovers (15) as made shots.

Chattanooga’s Honor Huff led all scorers with 25 points followed by his teammate Myles Che’s 22. Tre White and Mike James each had 17 to lead UofL. Skyy Clark was the only other Cardinal in double figures with 12.

The Cardinals complete their three-game, season-opening homestand Wednesday against Coppin State before heading to New York City to take on Texas in Madison Square Garden in Sunday’s Empire Classic.

