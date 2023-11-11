Contact Troubleshooters
Two in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police said around 5 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. When they arrived, they found two men outside a business who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said both men were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

