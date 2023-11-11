UVA player injured during UofL game out of surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Virginia football player injured during Thursday night’s game against UofL has successfully undergone spinal surgery.

According to a Twitter post made by Virginia Football, Perris Jones had the surgery Friday UofL Medical Center and was able to briefly walk on Saturday. Jones is currently under observation but is expected to be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

Update on Perris Jones pic.twitter.com/LTOf9pP1Xs — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 11, 2023

