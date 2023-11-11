Contact Troubleshooters
UVA player injured during UofL game out of surgery

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Virginia football player injured during Thursday night’s game against UofL has successfully undergone spinal surgery.

According to a Twitter post made by Virginia Football, Perris Jones had the surgery Friday UofL Medical Center and was able to briefly walk on Saturday. Jones is currently under observation but is expected to be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

