Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Anchorage Middletown firefighter dies in line of duty

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Anchorage Middletown firefighter died in the line of duty Saturday.

The department said Thomas Petschke Jr. from Ballardsville was working on a scene in Goshen Saturday evening when he had a medical emergency.

First responders took him to a hospital, but he did not survive.

The exact cause of death is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes ‘anti-displacement’ ordinance
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Bullitt County police investigating after woman found dead off side of the road

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating after 2 wounded in shooting
Led by player ambassador Jaelin Howell, Racing Louisville FC and Down Syndrome of Louisville...
Racing Louisville FC, Down Syndrome of Louisville win 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS held a chili cook-off to raise money for the son of one of the...
Anchorage Middletown Firefighters hold fundraiser for 13-year-old cancer patient
LMPD and EMS arrive on the scene at Dosker Manor where a man was found dead after a shooting.
One dead in shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
The Veterans Day Parade was back in downtown for the first time since before the pandemic.
Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Louisville