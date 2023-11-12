Anchorage Middletown firefighter dies in line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Anchorage Middletown firefighter died in the line of duty Saturday.

The department said Thomas Petschke Jr. from Ballardsville was working on a scene in Goshen Saturday evening when he had a medical emergency.

First responders took him to a hospital, but he did not survive.

The exact cause of death is still unknown.

