Anchorage Middletown firefighter dies in line of duty
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Anchorage Middletown firefighter died in the line of duty Saturday.
The department said Thomas Petschke Jr. from Ballardsville was working on a scene in Goshen Saturday evening when he had a medical emergency.
First responders took him to a hospital, but he did not survive.
The exact cause of death is still unknown.
