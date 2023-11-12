Contact Troubleshooters
Anchorage Middletown Firefighters hold fundraiser for 13-year-old cancer patient

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS held a chili cook-off to raise money for the son of one of the...
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS held a chili cook-off to raise money for the son of one of the department's captains who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS held a fundraiser to support the son of the one of the department’s captains, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.

Thirteen-year-old Maxson Schuster and his parents, Beau and Amy Schuster, had their lives turned upside down when doctors discovered he had an aggressive brain tumor back in August.

He was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a type of pediatric brain cancer.

When the department learned their family needed help, they immediately rallied around them. The department held a chili cook-off and raffle Saturday to raise money for the family.

“The fire department is a unique organization in which we don’t talk about the people that do the job as employees or volunteers, even though they may fit that qualification, but they’re members just like you may have members of a family,” said Brad Michel, a deputy chief with Middletown Fire & EMS.

Max had the brain tumor removed at Norton Children’s Hospital in August and since then it’s been a long journey for their family as Max receives treatment.

His family has been documenting his progress on their Facebook page called Thumbs Up For Team Max.

Max said it was a great feeling to see so many in the community come together for him.

“Earlier one of my teachers came and my youth leader and a lot of my good friends are here,” Max said.

The support has even extended outside of the Louisville community. In September, when Max was transferred to Children’s Hospital Cincinnati for treatment, Cincinnati firefighters were there waiting for him.

“When the helicopter landed they had a rescue company, a truck company, an engine company and an ambulance all outside waiting and when he was brought into the hospital they were lining the hallways to support the family,” Michel said.

Max says the unwavering encouragement, even from so many he’s never even met, has been uplifting.

“It’s great to know that all of these people, some of which I don’t even know, just love and support me so much,” Max said.

The department is also hosting an online auction to support the family through December 11th. You can check out the auction here.

