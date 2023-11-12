First ever Latke Bake-Off held at Festival of Trees & Lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first-ever Latke Bake-Off was held at the Festival of Trees and Lights Sunday morning.

Contestants included the first, second, and third place winners from the preliminary competition in October.

The judges were Jefferson County District Court Judge Jennifer Leibson, owner and chef of Good Belly Deli, and former Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth.

James Van Nort emerged as this year’s winner. He said he’s been making latkes for around 25 years and cites his Polish grandmother and Jewish wife as his influences. The judges praised his Latke’s excellent seasoning and crunchy exterior yet soft insides.

