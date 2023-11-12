Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

First ever Latke Bake-Off held at Festival of Trees & Lights

Competition winner James Van Nort (middle) holds up his trophy.
Competition winner James Van Nort (middle) holds up his trophy.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first-ever Latke Bake-Off was held at the Festival of Trees and Lights Sunday morning.

Contestants included the first, second, and third place winners from the preliminary competition in October.

The judges were Jefferson County District Court Judge Jennifer Leibson, owner and chef of Good Belly Deli, and former Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth.

James Van Nort emerged as this year’s winner. He said he’s been making latkes for around 25 years and cites his Polish grandmother and Jewish wife as his influences. The judges praised his Latke’s excellent seasoning and crunchy exterior yet soft insides.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
1 dead after crash on I-65 S near Shepherdsville
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Man dead after wrong-way crash on I-71 N in Oldham County
UVA player injured during UofL game out of surgery

Latest News

The chapel, which was built in 1917, underwent a year-long renovation project that was led by...
Iconic Ursuline Chapel reopens at Sacred Heart Schools
Talia Crutcher says her kids have played with the Howard boys for years and says she can't...
Family friend remembers Bullitt County boys shot, and killed in their home
Fire truck sirens generic
Ballardsville firefighter dies in line of duty
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating after 2 wounded in shooting