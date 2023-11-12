Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold overnights and pleasant afternoons continue

Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lows in the 30s continue for a couple more nights
  • Dry and pleasant afternoons through most of the workweek
  • Showers arrive late Thursday into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another cold night with clear skies is expected.

Low temperatures will drop into the 30s for all by early Monday morning with light to calm winds. Sunshine and warmer air are in the forecast for Monday.

Ironically, despite the warmer air, a cold front will be in the process of quietly moving through during the day. This front won’t have much change with it aside from a change in wind direction.

Clouds will increase Monday night behind the cold front as a disturbance to our southwest kicks up the atmosphere over our region.

Lows will sink into the 30s once again by Tuesday morning. Tuesday still looks dry even with the increase in cloud cover we’ll see over previous days. Highs will be in the 60s once again.

After more quiet weather on Wednesday, a disruption of this “Goldilocks” weather pattern (not too cold and wintry, not too warm and stormy) arrives Thursday night as a cold front approaches.

Thanks to the warmer, moister air over our region by that point, that front will be able to squeeze out some light to moderate showers for us.

This is needed rainfall, but not enough to settle the drought. Another rain chance arrives early next week after a mainly dry weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, November 12, 2023

