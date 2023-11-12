Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet, pleasant start to the week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly tonight with lows in the 30s
  • Highs in the 60s this week
  • Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passes through the region today; a change in wind direction will be its main impact. Upper-level clouds drift overhead throughout the day, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs today top out in the 60s. We’ll keep some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures tumble into the 30s. Clouds remain overhead Tuesday.

Highs will be slightly cooler than Monday; however, highs still climb into the 60s tomorrow afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain Tuesday night. Look for lows in the 30s.

While most of the week looks quiet with highs in the 60s, our next front arrives Thursday night into Friday with rain chances. Thanksgiving week continues to look active, with perhaps wintry weather showing up in the region.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

