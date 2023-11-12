FORECAST: Quiet, pleasant start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly tonight with lows in the 30s

Highs in the 60s this week

Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passes through the region today; a change in wind direction will be its main impact. Upper-level clouds drift overhead throughout the day, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs today top out in the 60s. We’ll keep some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures tumble into the 30s. Clouds remain overhead Tuesday.

Highs will be slightly cooler than Monday; however, highs still climb into the 60s tomorrow afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain Tuesday night. Look for lows in the 30s.

While most of the week looks quiet with highs in the 60s, our next front arrives Thursday night into Friday with rain chances. Thanksgiving week continues to look active, with perhaps wintry weather showing up in the region.

