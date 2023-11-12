Holiday Pottery Market held at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ceramic artists in Louisville were showing off their work in a new place today.

The Holiday Pottery Market is nearly 50 years old but for the first time, the Louisville Potters Group decided to hold it at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens so people could enjoy nature and then pick up some handmade earthenware.

“I’m not just trying to create a vessel. I’m trying to create something that’s beautiful,” Tonya Johnson of Payne Street Pottery said. “Something that holds the marks in the clay so that even though it’s a fired piece now you know that it was once something that was really soft and malleable.”

Johnson, an organizing member, described her work as a blend of function and art.

