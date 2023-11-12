LMPD investigating after 2 wounded in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police is investigating a shooting that sent two to the hospital Saturday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., a man arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital and shortly afterward, a teenage male arrived as well. Both victims were shot in the leg and were alert and conscious when they arrived.

Both are expected to survive their injuries.

As the investigation got underway, police learned that both victims came from the same shooting scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That scene was determined to be at 26th and Virginia Avenue.

There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information regarding the case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.