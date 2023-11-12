Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided on Ridgeview Road, between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard

No children were injured during the crash.

Police say the incident led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road until just after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m. and asked drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
1 dead after crash on I-65 S near Shepherdsville
Man dead after wrong-way crash on I-71 N in Oldham County
UVA player injured during UofL game out of surgery

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Competition winner James Van Nort (middle) holds up his trophy.
First ever Latke Bake-Off held at Festival of Trees & Lights
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,...
76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle