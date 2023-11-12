One dead in shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in the Phoenix Hill Neighborhood.

LMPD responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Blvd at Dosker Manor. There officers found a man who had been shot.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

LMPD’s homicide unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

