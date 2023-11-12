Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Organ recipients sign flag ahead of Transplant Games

Donate Life Kentucky started its countdown to the Transplant Games of America with a flag...
Donate Life Kentucky started its countdown to the Transplant Games of America with a flag signing.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donate Life Kentucky started its countdown to the Transplant Games of America.

The event brings together thousands of organ recipients to take part in athletic competitions while bringing awareness to the issue of a low organ supply.

More than 60 Kentucky team members signed a flag Sunday. That flag will travel around the country before the games begin in Birmingham, Ala. in July.

“To me, it’s like a big whole family getting together and saying there’s nothing to stop us from doing what we want to do and still participating in sports and getting the best out of us,” Junie Sivils, an organ recipient said.

Sivils has competed in the games ever since he got a kidney transplant nearly 30 years ago.

He’s most proud of his basketball medal from the 2018 competition.

The Transplant Games is six-day, multi-sport festival that takes place every two years. Competitions include track and field events, swimming, cycling, volleyball, bowling, basketball and non-traditional events such as ballroom dancing, corn hole, Texas Hold ‘Em poker and a trivia challenge.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
1 dead after crash on I-65 S near Shepherdsville
Man dead after wrong-way crash on I-71 N in Oldham County
UVA player injured during UofL game out of surgery

Latest News

Competition winner James Van Nort (middle) holds up his trophy.
First ever Latke Bake-Off held at Festival of Trees & Lights
The chapel, which was built in 1917, underwent a year-long renovation project that was led by...
Iconic Ursuline Chapel reopens at Sacred Heart Schools
Talia Crutcher says her kids have played with the Howard boys for years and says she can't...
Family friend remembers Bullitt County boys shot, and killed in their home
Ballardsville Firetruck
Ballardsville firefighter dies in line of duty