Racing Louisville FC, Down Syndrome of Louisville win 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC may not have been playing in Saturday night’s NWSL Championship, but the club still picked up a win.

Led by player ambassador Jaelin Howell, Racing Louisville FC and Down Syndrome of Louisville were named the recipients of the 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award, which comes with a $25,000 donation to Down Syndrome of Louisville by Nationwide.

The award is a season-long initiative that promotes community partnerships and local service projects chosen and led by each NWSL club.

Down Syndrome of Louisville works to support, educate and advocate for individuals with Down Syndrome to help them reach their full potential. It serves more than 1,300 individuals in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Its work includes specialized developmental education services for individuals with Down Syndrome across their lifespan.

Racing is the third club to receive the award since its 2021 inception. The previous winners were OL Reign in the inaugural year and Kansas City Current last year.

