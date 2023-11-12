Veterans in Cave Hill Cemetery honored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, people from across the country took a moment to honor everybody who has served in the armed forces.

Twenty-one gun salutes and the sound of Taps echoed throughout Cave Hill Cemetery to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Volunteers came out to lay American flags on their graves.

“You know veterans aren’t riding behind your car looking at your bumper sticker,” Frederick Moore, the Flags for Veterans’ Graves program administrator, said. “Many of them are in dark and dangerous places right now on active duty serving. So we want to send this message because it’s bigger and goes farther.”

Flags were placed on the graves of around 7,000 veterans in the cemetery.

