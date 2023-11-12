Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veterans Day Parade was back in downtown for the first time since before the pandemic.

There were tons of military vehicles, first responders and, of course, the red, white and blue.

“It was an opportunity to meet some new people and experiences in life, for sure,” veteran Chris Scamahorne said about his service.

Scamahorne was also thankful for everyone who made the decision to serve their country.

“I’d like to thank all of our veterans out there and our families because they all make sacrifices,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to have a day like this to remember where we come from and where we’re going.”

Veterans Day began with the armistice between allied nations and German forces during the first World War.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.