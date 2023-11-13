Contact Troubleshooters
2X Game Changers organization honors 3 children with inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award

2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X Game Changer’s organization honored three children within the program with a new annual award.

The Children’s Inspirational Award was given out Tuesday to highlight children who inspire hope and positivity through their lived experiences.

This year’s recipients will be Ocean Robertson, Onyx Sands, and Malakai Roberts, who have played an instrumental role in reinforcing the energy and positive thoughts on why the organization’s work with children is essential.

“The true hope and intent of The Children’s Inspirational Award is to remind us all that even during the good and challenging times,” 2X said. “Children are the most amazing motivators that we witness in our daily lives. The award recipients we chose exemplify utilizing this hope to impact others.”

Alongside the Children’s Inspirational Award is the Distinguished Service Award, which will be given to one adult who works with the organization to impact kids within the program.

This year, the award went to Stephanie Upton, Trauma Institute Program Coordinator for UofL Hospital/Health and J. David Richardson Trauma Center.’

Upton talked about why it’s so important to honor the three young survivors.

“It’s important to honor them, just to continue to remind them how strong they are,” she said. “And if they keep pushing through, they can get through anything.”

Upton has volunteered with the Future Healers program over the last three years.

For more information about Game Changers and their mission, click here.

