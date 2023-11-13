Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award

(Left) Onyx Sands (Center) Ocean Robertson (Right) Malakai Roberts
(Left) Onyx Sands (Center) Ocean Robertson (Right) Malakai Roberts(Chris2X)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X Game Changer’s organization will honor three children within the program with a new annual award.

The Children’s Inspirational Award will be given out in December to highlight children who inspire hope and positivity through their lived experiences.

This year’s recipients will be Ocean Robertson, Onyx Sands, and Malakai Roberts, who have played an instrumental role in reinforcing the energy and positive thoughts on why the organization’s work with children is essential.

Alongside the Children’s Inspirational Award is the Distinguished Service Award, which will be given to one adult who works with the organization to impact kids within the program.

This year, the award will go to Stephanie Upton, Trauma Institute Program Coordinator for UofL Hospital/Health and J. David Richardson Trauma Center.

Upton has volunteered with the Future Healers program over the last three years.

For more information about Game Changers and their mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ballardsville Firetruck
Ballardsville firefighter dies in line of duty
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Talia Crutcher says her kids have played with the Howard boys for years and says she can't...
Family friend remembers Bullitt County boys shot, and killed in their home
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating after 2 wounded in shooting

Latest News

Hundreds of people fill the Little Flock Baptist Church parking for a vigil to remember the two...
Hundreds gather at a Bullitt County church to remember boys killed in their home
Ashlee Johnson started the podcast after grieving the sudden loss of her own husband, who was...
Mayor’s office proclaims “Street Widows Week” in Louisville
Donate Life Kentucky started its countdown to the Transplant Games of America with a flag...
Organ recipients sign flag ahead of Transplant Games
Competition winner James Van Nort (middle) holds up his trophy.
First ever Latke Bake-Off held at Festival of Trees & Lights