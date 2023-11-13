2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X Game Changer’s organization will honor three children within the program with a new annual award.

The Children’s Inspirational Award will be given out in December to highlight children who inspire hope and positivity through their lived experiences.

This year’s recipients will be Ocean Robertson, Onyx Sands, and Malakai Roberts, who have played an instrumental role in reinforcing the energy and positive thoughts on why the organization’s work with children is essential.

Alongside the Children’s Inspirational Award is the Distinguished Service Award, which will be given to one adult who works with the organization to impact kids within the program.

This year, the award will go to Stephanie Upton, Trauma Institute Program Coordinator for UofL Hospital/Health and J. David Richardson Trauma Center.

Upton has volunteered with the Future Healers program over the last three years.

