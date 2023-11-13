3D video billboard comes to Derby City Gaming Downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A naked-eye 3D video billboard was unveiled at Derby City Gaming Downtown Monday.

The billboard uses advanced LEDs to appear 3D without the need of special glasses like the ones provided at movie theaters. Derby City Gaming says this is the only one of its kind between New York City and Dallas.

“Derby City Gaming Downtown and Churchill Downs Incorporated are thrilled to introduce our unique, new naked-eye 3D video board to downtown Louisville,” General Manager of DCG Downtown Garth Williams said. “This 90-degree, wrap-around, state-of-the-art LED display will provide our guests and downtown visitors with an unparalleled viewing experience while establishing Derby City Gaming Downtown as a world-class gaming and entertainment venue.”

DCG Downtown is not open yet. They plan to open Dec. 6, exactly 150 days before the 150th Kentucky Derby.

“CDI is committed to investing in the city of Louisville with our Derby City Gaming Downtown venture,” CEO of CDI Bill Carstanjen said. “Our HRM expansion will be a win for the entire community and will create $10 to $12 million per year in additional purse money for horsemen racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack. It is important that the home of the Kentucky Derby is a city that is thriving, a great place to live, work and visit and we are committed to helping create economic vibrancy for every area of our community.”

