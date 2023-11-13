Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3D video billboard comes to Derby City Gaming Downtown

Projected look of the exterior of Derby City Gaming Downtown.
Projected look of the exterior of Derby City Gaming Downtown.(DCG Downtown)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A naked-eye 3D video billboard was unveiled at Derby City Gaming Downtown Monday.

The billboard uses advanced LEDs to appear 3D without the need of special glasses like the ones provided at movie theaters. Derby City Gaming says this is the only one of its kind between New York City and Dallas.

“Derby City Gaming Downtown and Churchill Downs Incorporated are thrilled to introduce our unique, new naked-eye 3D video board to downtown Louisville,” General Manager of DCG Downtown Garth Williams said. “This 90-degree, wrap-around, state-of-the-art LED display will provide our guests and downtown visitors with an unparalleled viewing experience while establishing Derby City Gaming Downtown as a world-class gaming and entertainment venue.”

DCG Downtown is not open yet. They plan to open Dec. 6, exactly 150 days before the 150th Kentucky Derby.

“CDI is committed to investing in the city of Louisville with our Derby City Gaming Downtown venture,” CEO of CDI Bill Carstanjen said. “Our HRM expansion will be a win for the entire community and will create $10 to $12 million per year in additional purse money for horsemen racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack. It is important that the home of the Kentucky Derby is a city that is thriving, a great place to live, work and visit and we are committed to helping create economic vibrancy for every area of our community.”

For more information about DCG Downtown, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Petschke Jr.
‘He will be greatly missed’: Ballardsville firefighter who died in line of duty remembered as family man
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Talia Crutcher says her kids have played with the Howard boys for years and says she can't...
Family friend remembers Bullitt County boys shot, and killed in their home

Latest News

Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
LMPD investigating officer-involved incident in Wyandotte neighborhood
LMPD investigating officer-involved incident in Wyandotte neighborhood
LMPD investigating officer-involved incident in Wyandotte neighborhood
University of Louisville Hospital
UofL Hospital to celebrate 200th anniversary
Benjamin P. Byrnes, 43, is charged with making multiple bomb threats against Louisville...
Man accused of calling 911 to make multiple false shooting and bomb threat reports