Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a multiple vehicle crash near Lincoln and Morton Avenue.

That’s according to Central Dispatch.

They say that call came in around 9:28 a.m. as an accident with injuries.

At this time, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

A picture of the crash shows one of the vehicles landed on top of another.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

