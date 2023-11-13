Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville man among 5 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash

There are no indications the crash was caused by foul play or hostile actions, the U.S. Department of Defense said.
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.(U.S. Department of Defense)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The U.S. Department of Defense has identified the five Fort Campbell soldiers killed in a training incident in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening.

The five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers were killed after their helicopter crashed during a routine training mission on Nov. 10, the defense department said. There are no indications the crash was caused by foul play or hostile actions.

The MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting aerial refueling training when the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in the crash, the department said.

The soldiers killed include:

– Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

– Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

– Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

– Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

– Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

According to State Rep. Mark Green, the service members were from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), and based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the fallen,” the defense department said.

The U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

