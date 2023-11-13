FORECAST: Quiet start to the week with a few clouds and slightly milder air

WEATHER HEADLINES

More comfortable afternoons over the next several days

Cold nights ease by late week

Showers arrive on Friday - modest rainfall totals expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High, thin clouds will continue streaming overhead tonight as lows reach down into the 30s again by Tuesday morning. Make sure the kids have their heavy coats again as they head to the bus stop early Tuesday!

Tuesday is a touch cooler thanks to enhanced cloud cover and an easterly wind as a center of high pressure shifts east of our area. Highs will only get into the lower 60s during the afternoon.

Enough clouds will roll in from the south Tuesday night for us to call it mostly cloudy heading into Wednesday morning. This will keep low temperatures a couple degrees higher than previous mornings as we wake up early Wednesday.

The cloudiest part of Wednesday will be the morning, but by the afternoon we’ll see a healthy dose of sunshine and a southwesterly wind. Both of these factors will assist in getting temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s for highs.

Thursday will continue our familiar trend of quiet and mild afternoons with a few clouds.

Those clouds will really kick up by Thursday night, signaling the arrival of our next rain chance for Friday as a cold front swings through. This will power up a decent round of showers with modest rainfall totals up to a few tenths of an inch, but moisture is lacking for more substantial rains with this feature.

This system leaves us with a drier, cooler weekend in the 50s. We’ll keep an eye on a system early next week that could bring more substantial impacts.

