LIVE UPDATE: LMPD investigating officer-involved incident in Wyandotte neighborhood
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sgt. Matt Sanders with the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed they are working an officer-involved incident near Wyandotte Park.
Police are in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
There is a heavy LMPD presence at Camden and Beecher. Police are calling this a "critical incident." The chief is on her way and will talk to the media. pic.twitter.com/SpaM1m0plT— David Ochoa (@DavidOchoaTV) November 13, 2023
