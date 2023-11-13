Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE UPDATE: LMPD investigating officer-involved incident in Wyandotte neighborhood

Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sgt. Matt Sanders with the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed they are working an officer-involved incident near Wyandotte Park.

Police are in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

WATCH LIVE UPDATE BELOW:

