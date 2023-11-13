Louisville 19-year-old arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers during pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly rammed into two police cruisers during a pursuit on Sunday.

An arrest citation said Jayden Ross drove off after detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car that had expired registration tags.

The LMPD Air Unit followed the car, which eventually stopped at a Speedway gas station in the 11000 block of Westport Road. During their second attempt to stop Ross, the arrest citation said he rammed into two police cruisers, placing officers “at risk of serious physical injury or death.”

Police said Ross got out of the car and ran, but was quickly arrested.

He was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, one count of criminal mischief, and three counts of fleeing or evading police, among other charges.

During their search, detectives found marijuana, a scale and a handgun inside the car.

Ross appeared in court Monday and is scheduled to return Nov. 21.

