Louisville women’s basketball wins home opener over DePaul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Women’s basketball team came into its home opener Sunday against DePaul 1-0 and sent the fans at the KFC Yum! Center home happy with a 81-74 win to improve to 2-0.

The Cards and Blue Demons were evenly matched through one quarter, both scoring 29 points but the Louisville held DePaul to just nine points in the second quarter to take a four point lead into the half.

The second half saw the Cards outscore their opponent in both quarters to stretch the lead to the eventual seven-point final margin.

DePaul’s Kate Clark led all scorers with 32, followed by Anaya Peoples’ 19 to be the only Blue Demons in double figures. Peoples also hauled in eight rebounds.

For the Cards, sophomore Nyla Harris recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and senior Olivia Cochran led the scoring effort with 21. Eylia Love had 16 points for UofL.

The Cards opened the season with a 77-59 win at Cincinnati before beginning a three-game homestand Sunday.

Up next for UofL is Bellarmine on Thursday, Nov. 16. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

