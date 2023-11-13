Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor’s office proclaims “Street Widows Week” in Louisville

Ashlee Johnson started the podcast after grieving the sudden loss of her own husband, who was killed in 2020. She discovered there were many other women experiencing the same loss, but very few platforms for women to talk about their grief.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has created a podcast to give women who have lost their husbands to gun violence a platform to process their trauma.

Now, Mayor Greenberg’s office has recognized the “Street Widows” podcast, proclaiming this week as “Street Widows Week”.

Ashlee Johnson started the podcast after grieving the sudden loss of her own husband, who was killed in 2020. She discovered there were many other women experiencing the same loss, but very few platforms for women to talk about their grief.

She realized sharing her story could help others heal.

“Now that it is coming to fruition, I understand that people need these conversations,” she said. “There’s so any women who reach out to me in my inbox, who say I’m not strong enough to share this but I’m listening to you, I’m listening to the ladies and you are helping me get through my situation.”

Johnson hopes to create a “Widows Emergency Fund” to support women who experience the unexpected loss of a spouse. She also hopes to begin what she’s calling “Widows Night Out”, where local businesses can sponsor monthly events where widows can come together and support one another.

