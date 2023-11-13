Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Massive fire, possibly caused by fireworks, destroys Atlanta apartments

A massive apartment fire burned for at least ten hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood, leaving residents standing outside in the rain and cold on Saturday.
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A massive apartment fire burned for hours in an Atlanta neighborhood, leaving residents standing outside in the rain and cold Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Reserve at LaVista Walk off LaVista Road after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, for reports of a fire.

The Atlanta Police Department says they believe the blaze started on the roof, possibly due to fireworks being set off.

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and other non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department added. One cat also died.

According to Battalion Chief Shawn Manns, the building’s sprinkler system worked but “didn’t do any good” because the fire started on the roof. Inspectors are now working to contact the owner of the building, who will make arrangements to tear the complex down.

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn.
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn.(APD)

Atlanta police arrested one man and one woman in connection to the incident.

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn face charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

The fire department says LaVista Road NE from Cheshire Bridge NE to Citadel Drive NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE from Lindbergh St NE to Alco Street NE will remain closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic while first responders continue to work the scene.

The American Red Cross said 28 people were displaced, with major damage to the apartment complex’s upper floors.

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said city officials working to help those displaced. He added that the Red Cross is also housing about 20 families at the Central Park Recreation Center.

“My thoughts remain with the families and the City will continue to find additional ways to support their road to recovery,” he said.

The Reserve at LaVista Walk was evacuated late Friday night and early Saturday morning as an...
The Reserve at LaVista Walk was evacuated late Friday night and early Saturday morning as an aggressive fire swallowed the roof and upper floors.(WANF)

Resident Sal Hameed said the apartment complex’s fire alarms constantly go off for what seems like no reason. He almost didn’t take them seriously, he told WANF.

“But then when we saw 10 fire trucks pull up, we knew something was wrong,” he said.

Atlanta police said one of their officers lived at the complex. He was working when the fire broke out, but he returned to the apartments to help people evacuate.

He lost everything, including his cat, according to police.

“The department is working to help support the officer during this time,” the department said.

Apartment evacuated for massive overnight fire

Copyright 2023 Atlanta News First via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
1 dead after crash on I-65 S near Shepherdsville
Man dead after wrong-way crash on I-71 N in Oldham County
Ballardsville Firetruck
Ballardsville firefighter dies in line of duty

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops
Jillian Ludwig died after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.
More than $100k raised for Belmont University student killed by stray bullet
Donate Life Kentucky started its countdown to the Transplant Games of America with a flag...
Organ recipients sign flag ahead of Transplant Games