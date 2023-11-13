Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in ‘stable condition’ after officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said a man shot by officers in the Wyandotte neighborhood is listed in stable condition at UofL Hospital.

Around: 2:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of Beecher Street on a report of domestic violence.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man armed with an AR-styled pistol sitting inside a car in the driveway.

The suspect led officers on a foot pursuit through the neighborhood.

Despite multiple commands from officers to drop the weapon, Gwinn-Villaroel said the suspect did not comply and pointed the weapon at officers. In response, one of the officers shot the suspect.

Officers performed life-saving measures before he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries. Gwinn-Villaroel said he is listed in stable condition.

There is no remaining threat to the public.

“This is yet another example of an individual illegally in possession of a firearm in our city,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “We are fortunate that no one else was hurt, no neighbors were injured, and none of our officers were hurt in this encounter.”

There is body camera footage that will be released within 10 business days.

