Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.
A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ballardsville Firetruck
Ballardsville firefighter dies in line of duty
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Talia Crutcher says her kids have played with the Howard boys for years and says she can't...
Family friend remembers Bullitt County boys shot, and killed in their home
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating after 2 wounded in shooting

Latest News

A shooting at a flea market killed a child, police say. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Flea market shooting: Not a targeted attack, police say
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Quiet, pleasant start to the week
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. returning to stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claims
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden’s early certitude on Israel gives way to the complexities and casualties of a brutal war