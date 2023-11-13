West Louisville residents plead with MSD to fix terrible smells coming from sewers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a press conference Monday, Louisville Metro Sewer District President Tony Parrott took questions from West End residents about the smells coming from nearby sewers.

It’s a problem that’s been ongoing for more than a century, but residents say it’s getting worse and it’s affecting their health.

The sewer system inside The Watterson Expressway was built in the 19th century. Considered high-tech for the time, it was designed to be self-cleaning, said Parrott.

When it rains, wastewater is supposed to wash out. Though residents all over that area inside the Watterson experience bad smells, the Metro Air Pollution Control District, or APCD, said Monday a majority of the complaints come from West Louisville.

“You’re not getting enough rain to clean out a self-cleaning system,” Parrott said. “It means we have to pray for rain, number one. Number two, we have to do things within our operations to try to respond to areas where we may have odors in our system.”

Parrott clarified that there are 24,000 catch basins inside the Watterson that collect water, but 10% of them don’t have what he called a ‘water gap’ to block smells.

MSD, through order by the APCD, is set to put millions of dollars into fixing catch basins in different neighborhoods, including but not limited to Chickasaw, California, Park Duvalle, Park Hill, Taylor Berry, and Shawnee.

MSD doesn’t have any reason to believe the odors are causing health issues despite claims from community members.

The APCD said they’re also waiting on equipment to better monitor the air quality in the area.

To report a smell, visit the Smell My City app on your phone, or call MSD at 502-540-6000.

