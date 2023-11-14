Contact Troubleshooters
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 26-year-old who was shot and killed in Shively Monday night.

Shively police said they were called to the 1900 block of Rockford Lane around 8:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Jordan Trotter shot.

Shively PD Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown said Trotter died before he could be taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-448-6181 or anonymously at 502-930-2SPD.

