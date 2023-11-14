Contact Troubleshooters
3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says


Three were killed, 15 were taken to hospital when a semi crashes into a bus carrying students on an Ohio highway, an emergency official says.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on an Ohio highway Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was taking students from a school in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

