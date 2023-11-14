Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Taylor Berry night club

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal shooting at a nightclub in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to Suga Land Gentleman’s Club in the 3500 block of 7th Street Road around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside the business who had been shot.

Ellis said EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 42-year-old Quinn Dunlap.

This is not the first time someone has been killed inside the nightclub. In May of 2021, when the club used to be called the Green Light Lounge, two men were shot and later died from their injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

