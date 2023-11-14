‘Early Years Initiative’ awards $31 million in competitive grants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The importance of early childhood education was the topic of discussion Tuesday morning during the “Early Years Roadshow” at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg.

Childcare and child development leaders from Clark County and surrounding areas got together to talk about learning for infants and toddlers.

Tuesday they celebrated the ‘Early Years Initiative’ which awarded $ 31 million to 86 organizations. It’s a competitive grant program to support kids in their earliest years.

Many of the non-profits receiving funding were at today’s event.

“The work that’s happening in the brains of very young children is really unparalleled,” Early Learning Indiana President & CEO Maureen Weber said. “They are sponges, they are learning so much, as their brains get that essential foundation that really supports their learning much later in life. It’s just critically important that children who are infants and toddlers have the supports that they need so that foundation gets set and the kindergarten-readiness can form later.”

Each “Early Learning Indiana” grant will span up to three years, with awards between $75,000 and $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.