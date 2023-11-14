Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Early Years Initiative’ awards $31 million in competitive grants

'Early Years Initiative' awards $31 million in competitive grants
'Early Years Initiative' awards $31 million in competitive grants(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The importance of early childhood education was the topic of discussion Tuesday morning during the “Early Years Roadshow” at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg.

Childcare and child development leaders from Clark County and surrounding areas got together to talk about learning for infants and toddlers.

Tuesday they celebrated the ‘Early Years Initiative’ which awarded $ 31 million to 86 organizations. It’s a competitive grant program to support kids in their earliest years.

Many of the non-profits receiving funding were at today’s event.

“The work that’s happening in the brains of very young children is really unparalleled,” Early Learning Indiana President & CEO Maureen Weber said. “They are sponges, they are learning so much, as their brains get that essential foundation that really supports their learning much later in life. It’s just critically important that children who are infants and toddlers have the supports that they need so that foundation gets set and the kindergarten-readiness can form later.”

Each “Early Learning Indiana” grant will span up to three years, with awards between $75,000 and $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
Suspect in ‘stable condition’ after officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Man dead after shooting in Shively
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children

Latest News

Carrie Butler, the executive director of TARC, will step down from her post on Dec. 31, 2023.
TARC executive director resigns
Catholic Charities holds funeral service for Canadian veteran with no family
Catholic Charities holds funeral service for Canadian veteran with no family
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot