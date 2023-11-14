FORECAST: Elevated fire danger this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Very low humidity this afternoon with very dry ground

Warmer weather into Thursday

Rain showers expected Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy/hazy sunshine skies into the afternoon with a high deck of clouds streaming overhead. Humidity levels drop this afternoon to the point that the fire danger risk gets elevated. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. The extra clouds rolling in from the south will keep us slightly warmer compared to previous nights. Lows fall into the 30s in most locations by Wednesday morning.

Morning clouds give way to a sunny Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine and southerly wind will work together to push highs to near 70°. Clear skies remain Wednesday night. It will be chilly with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

The weekend looks dry and sunny along with a cooler flow of air. A storm system is likely to impact the start of Thanksgiving Week for our area.

