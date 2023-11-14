FORECAST: Quiet, mild weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry, mild stretch through Thursday

Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday

Colder weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While some clouds will drift overhead throughout the day, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine today. Highs max out in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. The extra clouds rolling in from the south will keep us slightly warmer compared to previous nights.

Lows fall into the 30s in most locations by Wednesday morning. Morning clouds give way to a sunny Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine and southerly wind will work together to push highs to near 70°. Clear skies remain Wednesday night. It will be chilly with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Clouds increase Thursday as our next front arrives; rain chances ramp Thursday night into Friday. Thanksgiving week continues to look active. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.