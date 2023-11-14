Contact Troubleshooters
Light Up Louisville tree-cutting ceremony held

This year’s tree is a 45′ tall Norway Spruce donated by The Forum at Brookside.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officials cut down the 2023 Christmas tree on Tuesday.

This year’s tree is a 45′ tall Norway Spruce donated by The Forum at Brookside. It is approximately 40 years old.

The 20-member Brookside Chorus sang before the tree was cut. Many stayed to watch crews go to work.

Sara Shaw, the executive director, said they wanted to landscape the front of the facility. Cutting the tree was one of their options. That’s when they reached out to the city about donating it.

Shaw said residents were emotional to see the tree leave, but they’re excited to know it will be appreciated in Downtown Louisville during the holidays.

“They’re just thrilled. We’ve got some tears going on, and it’s sad to see one of our sentinels going away,’ Shaw said. “They’ve got their t-shirts on and ready to send it off in fashion.”

The tree was delivered to Downtown Louisville, where it will be decorated and lit up during the annual Light Up Louisville celebration.

Light Up Louisville will be on December 2 this year instead of the day after Thanksgiving. The Mayor’s Office said this change will allow Metro employees to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.

