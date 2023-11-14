Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Madisonville nursing home brings in puppy for pet therapy program

Madisonville nursing home brings in puppy for pet therapy program
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nursing home in Madisonville is starting a pet therapy program as a way to address its residents emotional needs.

Ridgewood Terrace Health & Rehabilitation has a new employee, and he’s already getting rave reviews from staff and residents alike.

“He is just amazing,” said Ridgewood Terrace administrator, Jessica Lopez. “He is a ball of energy.”

“He likes attention,” said two-year resident, Steve Morgan.

“He just makes everybody happy,” said Ridgewood Terrace Activity Director Laurie Crook.

“Playful, and is a puppy who loves to chew on your fingers,” said three-month resident, Joyce Johnston.

The new employee, Ridge, is a dog. Ridgewood Terrace staff say the twelve-week-old Labrador has already made an impact in the month he’s been there.

“It’s been amazing,” said Crook. “Everybody’s happy, they love seeing him come down the hallway. The staff is happy to see him, a lot less stress.”

They say a local Labrador breeder used to visit Ridgewood Terrace with his dogs every week for about a year. After seeing the positive impact of the dogs on the residents, they thought they’d try a permanent arrangement, and the breeder gave Ridge to the nursing home.

The staff say they work hard to try and keep their residents from feeling sad or lonely, and Ridge has been an effective solution.

“We are doing our best to meet all the needs that we have for our residents, and that includes Mr. Ridge,” said Lopez.

Ridge is getting ready to attend some basic training, and will then go for a test to become a therapy dog.

Some of the residents say having him there with them each day shows just how much the staff cares for them.

“Happiness comes in many forms, and when you have a dog, and you have such good people here, they take good care of you, it’s wonderful,” said Johnston.

They say it’s left them more than happy with where they live, as well as with the people, and dogs, who care for them.

“This nursing home here is probably one of the best nursing homes in the state,” said Morgan. “I think it is, personally.”

Ridge may still be a new employee, but the staff says, based on the reviews they’ve been getting from the residents so far, they hope he stays a long, long time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
Suspect in ‘stable condition’ after officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.
Clarksville man among 5 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash
Rafael Antonio Ixcaco-Son
UPDATE: Victim in fatal nightclub shooting identified

Latest News

Overnight lane, ramp closures on Watterson Expressway scheduled
Jason Moseley was awarded $453,000 Thursday by a jury.
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
On Saturday, Thomas Petschke Jr., 53 was working a structure fire in Goshen when he suffered a...
‘He will be greatly missed’: Ballardsville firefighter who died in line of duty remembered as family
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Elevated fire danger this afternoon
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/14