Man dead after shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Shively Monday night.

Shively police said they were called to the 1900 block of Rockford Lane around 8:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s to early 30s who had been shot.

Spokesperson for Shively PD Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shively PD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-448-6181 or anonymously at 502-930-2SPD.

