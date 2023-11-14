Man in hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the 7800 block of Greta Avenue around 5:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the man was alert and conscious while he was being taken to UofL Hospital where he is being treated for injuries that appear non-life-threatening.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

