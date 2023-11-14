Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after stabbing near Valley Station

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a stabbing near Valley Station Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 2500 block of Montpelier Court around 5:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

Ellis said the man was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that appear non-life-threatening.

LMPD’s Third Division detectives are investigating. All parties have been accounted for.

