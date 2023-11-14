Contact Troubleshooters
No verdict reached in Brett Hankison trial; deliberations continue Wednesday

This federal jury has already taken far longer and will be back on Wednesday.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deliberations will continue Wednesday after a verdict was not reached in the Brett Hankison trial.

Jurors have gone home for the night after spending all of Tuesday deliberating the actions of former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison from the March 13, 2020 raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison is charged with two counts of civil rights violations that both question whether his actions were unreasonable.

The jury asked this afternoon whether the law allows them to separate Hankison’s level of force from how it was used. After a brief discussion between the attorneys and the judge, she told them to reread their instructions.

Hankison’s lawyers told the jury he was trying to save his fellow officers by shooting through the covered windows at what he thought was a person armed with an A-R rifle. They said he acted like any regular officer would to save fellow officer’s lives. However, the government says absolutely not.

They said Hankison’s actions not only violated LMPD policy by shooting at something he couldn’t see, but actually violated the constitutional rights of Breonna Taylor, her boyfriend, and the three people living next door.

A state jury acquitted Hankison of lesser charges after three hours of deliberations in March last year.

This federal jury has already taken far longer and will be back on Wednesday.

