Overnight lane, ramp closures on Watterson Expressway scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said some overnight lane and ramp closers on the Watterson Expressway are set for this week.

The I-264 West on-ramp from U.S. 42/Brownsboro Road will be closed from Tuesday at 11 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. to Thursday at 7 a.m.

There will also be the following alternating lane closures set overnight on I-264 East and West near U.S. 42/Brownsboro Road from mile marker 21 to mile marker 22:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 a.m.

KYTC said contract crews are working to mill and pave. Drivers will see signs through the work zones.

