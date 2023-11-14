Contact Troubleshooters
Overnight lane, ramp closures on Watterson Expressway scheduled

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said some overnight lane and ramp closers on the Watterson Expressway are set for this week.

The I-264 West on-ramp from U.S. 42/Brownsboro Road will be closed from Tuesday at 11 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. to Thursday at 7 a.m.

There will also be the following alternating lane closures set overnight on I-264 East and West near U.S. 42/Brownsboro Road from mile marker 21 to mile marker 22:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 a.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 a.m.

KYTC said contract crews are working to mill and pave. Drivers will see signs through the work zones.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

