Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD wounded a suspect Monday after they say he pointed an AR-style pistol at them during a confrontation.

Gun experts describe the AR pistol as a popular choice among legal gun owners for hunting and self-defense. It poses a special threat in the hands of criminals.

“They fire a higher velocity ammunition,” Shawn Morrow, Special Agent In Charge of the ATF Louisville office, said, “so generally those can penetrate body armor for instance for law enforcement. That’s a particular concern. Also, the impact that they make on the human body can cause quite a bit of damage.”

AR pistols operate much like AR-15 rifles, described as the most popular rifle in the US.

”So, this (AR pistol) has a shorter barrel,” KYGUNCO owner Patrick Hayden said.  “Typically, they’re in the 10-to-12-inch barrel where the rifle has 16 inches, 16 inches a barrel and no stock.”

Hayden also said the pistol’s magazine can range in size from 5 rounds to 100 rounds.

“By and large the violent crime cases that we work in partnership with LMPD and other local authorities across Kentucky involve handguns of more common caliber. Think 9 mm or 40 calibers,” Morrow said, “but AR pistols are not uncommon. We see those investigations from time to time, whether it’s a firearms trafficking case or violent crime cases.”

The suspect in Monday’s confrontation with LMPD did not fire his weapon.

He was hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

