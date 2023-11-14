Contact Troubleshooters
Sen. Gerald Neal announces re-election campaign for Kentucky Senate

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senate Minority Floor Leader Gerald Neal announced his re-election campaign to represent Louisville in the 33rd Senate District.

Neal will file papers soon with the Office of the Kentucky Secretary of State, according to the announcement made on Tuesday.

His district serves communities like Portland, Parkland, Shawnee, Russell, California, Chickasaw, Clifton, Butchertown and Shively.

“I love our home and it’s been an honor to serve my neighbors. At a time with both great challenges and great opportunities, I’m committed to continue to fight for my constituents, listen to their needs, bring value to the district that I represent, and continue to provide the effective leadership that is required,” Neal said. “Today, I’m excited to announce that I will again run for the State Senate District 33 seat to lift up the voices of others. We know that we can have a safer, healthier, and more equitable future - and that, together, we can meet our challenges.”

Neal also represents the downtown Louisville business district and major healthcare facilities.

“We will continue to protect public education, make even larger investments in healthcare, grow our economy and do the deep, generational work to make the American Dream real for each and every one of us,” Neal said.

He has been serving Kentucky’s 33rd District since 1989.

Click here for more information on Neal and the Kentucky Senate.

