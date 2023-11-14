Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC executive director resigns

Carrie Butler, the executive director of TARC, will step down from her post on Dec. 31, 2023.
Carrie Butler, the executive director of TARC, will step down from her post on Dec. 31, 2023.(TARC / WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The executive director of the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is stepping down from her post.

Mayor Craig Greenberg and the TARC Board accepted the resignation of Carrie Butler effective December 31.

Butler, a Louisville native, took over the leadership role of TARC in August 2020 after serving as general manager of LEXTRAN, the public transit agency in Lexington. For eight years, been director of planning for TARC before heading to Lexington in 2010.

“I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish during the most tumultuous time in TARC’s 50-year history,” said Butler in a statement announcing her resignation. “I’m especially grateful for the men and women of TARC who kept our buses rolling during COVID. I’m confident I’m leaving TARC in better condition than when I came on board.”

Once her resignation becomes official at the end of the year, TARC will appoint an interim executive director who will temporally handle Butler’s duties.

“Carrie Butler helped to steer TARC through some of the toughest times in recent memory for both the agency and public transit nationwide,” said Ted Smith, the TARC Board Chair. “We’re grateful for her service and we assure both TARC staff and TARC customers that there will be a thorough search to identify the best individual to build on our existing strengths and lead TARC forward in the coming years.”

Butler will serve as a consultant to TARC for the first half of 2024. Mayor Greenberg said a nationwide search will be conducted to find Butler’s replacement.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy LMPD police presence in the area of Camden Avenue and Beecher Street.
Suspect in ‘stable condition’ after officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.
Clarksville man among 5 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash
Rafael Antonio Ixcaco-Son
UPDATE: Victim in fatal nightclub shooting identified

Latest News

Catholic Charities holds funeral service for Canadian veteran with no family
Catholic Charities holds funeral service for Canadian veteran with no family
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
Light Up Louisville tree-cutting ceremony held