TARC executive director resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The executive director of the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is stepping down from her post.

Mayor Craig Greenberg and the TARC Board accepted the resignation of Carrie Butler effective December 31.

Butler, a Louisville native, took over the leadership role of TARC in August 2020 after serving as general manager of LEXTRAN, the public transit agency in Lexington. For eight years, been director of planning for TARC before heading to Lexington in 2010.

“I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish during the most tumultuous time in TARC’s 50-year history,” said Butler in a statement announcing her resignation. “I’m especially grateful for the men and women of TARC who kept our buses rolling during COVID. I’m confident I’m leaving TARC in better condition than when I came on board.”

Once her resignation becomes official at the end of the year, TARC will appoint an interim executive director who will temporally handle Butler’s duties.

“Carrie Butler helped to steer TARC through some of the toughest times in recent memory for both the agency and public transit nationwide,” said Ted Smith, the TARC Board Chair. “We’re grateful for her service and we assure both TARC staff and TARC customers that there will be a thorough search to identify the best individual to build on our existing strengths and lead TARC forward in the coming years.”

Butler will serve as a consultant to TARC for the first half of 2024. Mayor Greenberg said a nationwide search will be conducted to find Butler’s replacement.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.