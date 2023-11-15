Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christie says primary opponents not taking foreign policy seriously

Christie says primary opponents not taking foreign policy seriously
Christie says primary opponents not taking foreign policy seriously(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Speaking to a Washington D.C. audience at the Hudson Institute, presidential hopeful Chris Christie said a lack of American leadership is contributing to conflicts across the globe.

“Putin in Russia is engaged in a war of aggression as we know, against our ally in Ukraine. Xi Jingping is moving ever closer to trying to attack Taiwan, and the Iranian regime is the banker for terrorism in the world.”

Christie said President Joe Biden has not been strong enough on foreign policy.

“His disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, his mixed signals prior to the invasion of Ukraine, including saying out loud, maybe a small invasion wouldn’t be so bad.”

Christie said America needs to be more involved in foreign conflicts than Donald Trump wants, and he criticized primary opponents like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying he is pushing one liners and slogans as foreign policy.

“Use the United States army to invade Mexico. This is fundamentally unserious. This is TV tough guy talk, which he learned from his mentor Donald Trump.”

Christie also criticized opponents Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, telling audience members the foreign policy solutions his opponents are pushing at debates lack substance.

Christie is currently polling sixth in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

At the event, Christie said he has qualified for the fourth presidential debate

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own

Latest News

The leaders of the world's two largest economies meet with trade, tech and more on the agenda....
Biden, Xi to meet at high-stakes summit
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R - Ark., said he was present in the hallway. (Source: CNN)
McCarthy didn't elbow Burchett intentionally, lawmaker says
Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the hallway where the alleged incident took place is small. (Source:...
'I didn't know what he was talking about': McCarthy denies elbowing lawmaker
Rep. Tim Burchett said Rep. Kevin McCarthy elbowed him Tuesday while he was talking to a...
Burchett claims McCarthy elbowed him in hallway