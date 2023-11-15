Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Common pesticides in food reduce sperm count, study says

FILE - Study finds common pesticides in food are reducing sperm count worldwide.
FILE - Study finds common pesticides in food are reducing sperm count worldwide.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sperm counts among men have been in decline for the last 50 years, and a new analysis has found pesticides may be contributing to that.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, looked at two classes of pesticides commonly used in homes, lawns and agriculture.

Men who were highly exposed to the compounds, such as those who worked in farming, had significantly less sperm concentration than men with less exposure.

But it is not just pesticides that are affecting sperm count. Researchers are also exploring the role that obesity, poor diet, chronic disease and pollution play.

Experts said if you want to reduce pesticide exposure, choose organic foods and thoroughly rinse produce before and after peeling.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Tuesday night as the community mourns six lives lost in a fiery...
Vigil held for victims of fatal Ohio bus crash
FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.
Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year, thanks to turkeys