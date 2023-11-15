Contact Troubleshooters
Couple gets engaged at P!nk concert in Louisville

Raquel Macaulay proposing to Rae at Saturday night's Pink concert.
Raquel Macaulay proposing to Rae at Saturday night's Pink concert.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At the P!nk concert at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday night, one couple got engaged.

Raquel Macaulay proposed to Rae during Pink’s song “Perfect.” Macaulay said she knew beforehand which song she wanted to pop the question during, and when Pink walked over to their side of the stage, she got down on one knee.

The crowd got the singer’s attention, and Pink celebrated with them.

Proposal at Saturday night Pink concert
Proposal at Saturday night Pink concert

“The first 20 years are the hardest,” Pink told them.

Macaulay said Rae has survived breast cancer twice and recently had stomach cancer removed, and she wanted the moment to be unforgettable.

A couple got engaged at Saturday night's Pink concert.
A couple got engaged at Saturday night's Pink concert.

