Couple gets engaged at P!nk concert in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At the P!nk concert at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday night, one couple got engaged.

Raquel Macaulay proposed to Rae during Pink’s song “Perfect.” Macaulay said she knew beforehand which song she wanted to pop the question during, and when Pink walked over to their side of the stage, she got down on one knee.

The crowd got the singer’s attention, and Pink celebrated with them.

“The first 20 years are the hardest,” Pink told them.

Macaulay said Rae has survived breast cancer twice and recently had stomach cancer removed, and she wanted the moment to be unforgettable.

